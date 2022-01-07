2022 St. Louis Cardinals spring training tickets go on sale Saturday

JUPITER, FLORIDA – MARCH 18: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is shown during a spring training game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins at on March 18, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that tickets for the team’s 2022 Spring Training baseball games go on sale online Saturday.

The 15 game slate at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter is supposed to start Feb. 27 against the Washington Nationals. The team is also scheduled to host the New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Florida Marlins.

Major League Baseball is currently locking out its players as the two sides are at odds over a new collective bargaining agreement to replace the one which expired in December. The parties have reportedly not spoken since the new year.

The team announced earlier this week that it was forced to cancel the annual Winter Warm-Up and the Cardinals Caravan due to the lockout, since players on the team’s 40-man roster would not be able to participate.