A 59-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police allege he was involved in the theft of an ATM from a Davenport bowling alley in June 2022.

Johnnie Lawver, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show.

Johnnie Lawver (photo: Scott County Jail)

Stolen ATM found abandoned in Galesburg field

On June 18, 2022, Davenport Police responded to Big River Bowling, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, for a report of a theft.

When officers arrived, they discovered two people had stolen an entire ATM. Upon further investigation, security video led to the identification of Johnnie Lawver and Tyler Grumadas, 29, of East Moline, as the two subjects who stole the machine, police allege in affidavits.

Tyler Grumadas (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Surveillance video shows suspects’ faces, police allege

“The video clearly shows the faces of both as each enters and exits the building several times,” affidavits say. The video shows “Lawver dragging the machine to the exit doors and being assisted by Grumadas getting the machine out of the doors and into a gray SUV, which was clearly missing the rear bumper,” according to affidavits.

The SUV later was identified as belonging to and registered to Lawver, affidavits show.

The ATM contained $8,260 in currency and was valued at $3,500, affidavits say. It later was recovered in a field in Galesburg and had been damaged to gain access to its contents, police allege in affidavits.

The case continues in court

Lawver, who is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing on March 17 in Scott County Court. Pretrial conferences for Grumadas, who has pleaded not guilty, are set for March 17 in Scott County Court.