Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

3 dead in Montana casino shooting, suspect killed by police

National
Posted: / Updated:

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — An overnight shooting Tuesday at a Montana casino left three people dead and another person injured and the suspect was later tracked down and killed by police, officials said.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. at the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls, along one of the city’s main commercial strips, according to a statement from the Great Falls Police Department.

Police found the bodies of three victims inside the casino when they arrived. They launched a search for the shooter that lasted more than three hours until the suspect was found by officers in a residential neighborhood about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away.

The suspect was fatally shot by officers at about 5:45 a.m, according to the police statement.

“There is no longer a danger to the public,” the statement said.

The injured person was recovering from unspecified injuries at Benefis Hospital, police said. A hospital spokeswoman, Kaci Husted, said she was checking to determine what information she was permitted to release about the person’s condition.

Emerald City Casinos own a chain of restaurants and bars with gambling machines in Great Falls and other Montana locations. A call to the casino where the shooting happened rang unanswered Tuesday morning.

An elementary school near the place where police killed the suspect canceled classes and postponed a K-3 grade concert.

The shooting is being investigated by local and federal officers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story