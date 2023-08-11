SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three Springfield Police officers were hurt on Thursday during a struggle with a wanted homicide suspect.

Officials said that Deondre Powell, a 29-year-old from St. Louis, was wanted on a warrant out of St. Louis and a parole warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force found him on Thursday in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and Maple Court.

Powell, officials said, was armed with a gun when he tried to run away. Officers caught up to Powell and brought him to the ground but struggled to subdue him. During the struggle, officials said Powell used his gun to fire shots in the officers’ direction.

Powell was finally subdued when another officer used his taser. The three officers who were hurt during the struggle were treated at local hospitals and have been released.

Powell was booked into the Sangamon County Jail on charges that include attempted homicide, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest and aggravated battery to a police officer.

He remains in custody at the jail, awaiting formal charging by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney.