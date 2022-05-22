Three pedestrians suffered life-threatening injuries at about 2 a.m. Sunday when an SUV drove into the bike path on I-74.

According to Moline Police, the SUV entered the bike path from Bettendorf and traveled over water the entire length of the pathway to about 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance, where the vehicle struck three pedestrians.

All three suffered life-threatening injuries. The case is still under investigation and is in the early stages, according to a Sunday news release. The driver of the SUV is in custody, according to a news release.

No additional updates will be available until Monday at the earliest.



Because the crash occurred near the Moline pedestrian entrance/exit ramp, the Moline Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation. The Traffic Unit is conducting a traffic crash reconstruction which can be a lengthy process.



Anyone with information can contact police at 309-797-0401.