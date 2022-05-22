Three people suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after a crash on the Interstate 74 pedestrian bike path.

Moline and Bettendorf Police are investigating the crash that happened about 2 a.m., a news release says.

The initial investigation determined an SUV entered the bike path from Bettendorf and traveled over water the entire length of the pathway to about 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance, where the vehicle struck three pedestrians, the release says. All three suffered life-threatening injuries.

The case is still under investigation and is in the early stages, the release says. The driver of the SUV is in custody.

No additional updates will be available until Monday at the earliest.

Because the crash occurred near the Moline pedestrian entrance/exit ramp, the Moline Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation. The Traffic Unit is conducting a traffic crash reconstruction, which can be a lengthy process, the release says.

Anyone with information can contact police at 309-797-0401.