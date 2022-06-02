RACINE, Wis. — Five people were shot during a funeral service Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from Racine police in what the department called a ‘critical incident‘ near the Graceland Cemetery.

WTMJ reports that a suspect shot five people during a funeral for 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King, the man a Racine police officer shot and killed on May 20.

Officers arrived near the 3500 block of Osbourne Blvd around 2:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired. Police said there were multiple victims but did not specify how many people were wounded. Fatalities are unknown.

Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is near the cemetery, is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting. The facility was placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting. Officials said that increased security measures are now in place at the hospital.

Authorities asked locals to avoid the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.