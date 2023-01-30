CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Missouri man was left with life-threatening injuries and six others were injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred Monday at approximately 8:55 a.m. on Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 149 near the exit ramp for a rest area.

Investigating officers determined that a Ford Excursion SUV was traveling westbound when the driver, a 27-year-old Stark City, Missouri woman, attempted to brake after a commercial vehicle had changed lanes in front of them. The vehicle lost control and ran off the roadway to the right, going down an embankment before overturning.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 33-year-old Stark City man, was taken to an area hospital facing life-threatening injuries. Five children were also in the vehicle, each treated for minor injuries.

Image of the wrecked SUV

Traffic was not affected as the crash’s location allowed emergency responders to work without closing down a lane.

