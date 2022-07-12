HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WGN-TV) — The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old wounded in the Highland Park parade shooting, said the boy is now in critical condition.

Cooper was alert and talking last week but a spokesperson for the family issued a statement Tuesday that said Cooper has a partially collapsed lung a fever due to a new infection.

Cooper underwent a “esophagram procedure” Monday that revealed a tear in his esophagus has reopened.

“As a result, he is facing an urgent, complex, and lengthy surgery” Tuesday to repair the tear, the statement said.

The surgery will be his seventh and is a “particularly high risk given his age and current condition,” the statement said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.