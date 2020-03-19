A member of U.S. Congress tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON DC (WMBD)– Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fl) is the first member on Congress to test positive for COVID-19.

I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

Congressman Diaz-Balart has self quarantined in his apartment in Washington DC. He encourages everyone to follow the CDC guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“It is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times,” Diaz-Balart said.