ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday, January 1st, 2024, was the deadline for Illinois residents who own any of 170 “assault-style weapons” banned under law to register them with the state police.

Anyone who fails to register their guns could be charged with a Class 2 felony.

According to the Illinois State Police, as of this week, about 29,357 of Illinois’ 2.4 million Firearm Owner’s Identification card holders (about 1.22%) had registered the banned weapons.

Registration opened on October 1st. The affidavit can be found under the owner’s Firearm Owners Identifcation Card account on the Illinois State Police website.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act on January 10th in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where 30 were also injured.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles because they are now considered assault weapons. Long-gun magazines with more than 10 rounds and handgun magazines with more than 15 rounds are also now illegal in Illinois.

The ban includes exceptions for certain individuals, such as active and retired law enforcement, active military, prison guards, and private security.

A status hearing for a case challenging the constitutionality of the ban has been set for January 4th.

NOTE: This story was updated to reflect the most current numbers from the Illinois State Police, effectively doubling the 15,100 total reported the prior week.