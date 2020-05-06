Age is nothing but a number for Bears’ Ted Ginn Jr.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 06: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — At 35 years old, Bears’ wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. hopes to prove some doubters wrong.

“I can still run,” Ginn said. “That’s my attribute. I can run. I can catch. I can run. I can do everything that I could possibly do to be a receiver. Don’t let the age and the years fool you.”

Ginn has caught 409 passes for 5,702 yards and 33 touchdowns throughout his career. With the Saints in 2019, he had 30 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ohio native says there were multiple teams who were interested in him, before he decided on the Bears.

“It came down to a couple people,” Ginn admitted. “I sent my deals around to where I could and the Bears were the best fit for me.”

The 13-year NFL vet says he bikes a lot to try and keep his speed. Ginn estimates he gets “about 20-30 miles in every two or three days.”

The former Ohio State Buckeye says Bears Wide Receivers Coach Mike Furrey’s Zoom calls are very clean cut. Ginn adds that Furrey actually kind of reminds him of someone a bit.

“He’s very energetic but he kind of reminds me a little bit of Sean Payton,” Ginn said. “Into his players, into your feedback, making sure that you’re paying attention and different things like that.”

Entering his 14th season in the league, this is now Ginn’s sixth team. He admits the virtual meetups are certainly different, but he’s determined to make it work.

“Just writing my stuff out and wrapping myself around the playbook the best way I know how, so I could be able to be in the best shape to come in and take it once we get in,” Ginn said.