Aldi voluntarily recalling peaches for potential salmonella contamination

(WMBD) — Aldi is taking precautionary measures and voluntarily recalling assorted peaches received from its supplier, Wawona Packing Company, due to possible salmonella enteritidis contamination.

The grocery store chain has removed the affected peaches from select stores in states across the nation, including Illinois. Instacart, a grocery delivery service, also had peaches available for purchase through a partnership with the company.

Below is the list of affected products and UPC codes:

ProductPackagingUPC CodeSelect Stores in These Affected States
Wawona Peaches 2 lb.2 lb. bag033383322001Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia
Loose Bulk PeachesLoose BulkN/AConnecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia
Peaches Organic 2 lb.2 lb. bag849315000400Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia

Those with additional questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 877-722-7554.

