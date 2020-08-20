Aldi voluntarily recalling peaches for potential salmonella contamination

(WMBD) — Aldi is taking precautionary measures and voluntarily recalling assorted peaches received from its supplier, Wawona Packing Company, due to possible salmonella enteritidis contamination.

The grocery store chain has removed the affected peaches from select stores in states across the nation, including Illinois. Instacart, a grocery delivery service, also had peaches available for purchase through a partnership with the company.

Below is the list of affected products and UPC codes:

Product Packaging UPC Code Select Stores in These Affected States Wawona Peaches 2 lb. 2 lb. bag 033383322001 Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia Loose Bulk Peaches Loose Bulk N/A Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia Peaches Organic 2 lb. 2 lb. bag 849315000400 Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia

Those with additional questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 877-722-7554.

