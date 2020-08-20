(WMBD) — Aldi is taking precautionary measures and voluntarily recalling assorted peaches received from its supplier, Wawona Packing Company, due to possible salmonella enteritidis contamination.
The grocery store chain has removed the affected peaches from select stores in states across the nation, including Illinois. Instacart, a grocery delivery service, also had peaches available for purchase through a partnership with the company.
Below is the list of affected products and UPC codes:
|Product
|Packaging
|UPC Code
|Select Stores in These Affected States
|Wawona Peaches 2 lb.
|2 lb. bag
|033383322001
|Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia
|Loose Bulk Peaches
|Loose Bulk
|N/A
|Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia
|Peaches Organic 2 lb.
|2 lb. bag
|849315000400
|Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia
Those with additional questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 877-722-7554.
Latest Headlines
- Aldi voluntarily recalling peaches for potential salmonella contamination
- Pritzker declares statewide day of remembrance, virtual guidebook honoring former Gov. Thompson
- Two overnight shootings in Bloomington, police report
- Clinton, Warren urge Americans to get out and vote for change in leadership
- Newsfeed Now: MTV celebrity goes viral for kind gesture; Steve Bannon arrested