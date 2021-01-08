AMBER ALERT: Rural Illinois 15-year-old girl reported traveling with adult man possibly to California

BOND COUNTY, Ill. (KTVI) — Authorities in southern Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who is with an adult man.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department said Andrea Elizabeth Foster was last seen at her home around 3 p.m.

The 15-year-old was described as a female of mixed descent, 5’2” tall and 140 pounds, with curly short brown hair. She was dressed in PINK brand black sweatpants, a black coat, and grey shoes.

Police said she is with a Hispanic man. He is bald, wearing a black jacket, white shirt, dark jeans and black shoes. The two are travelling in a white 2020 Toyota Corolla with California license plate 8PZN376.

Anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 to speak with their local law enforcement agency or call the Bond County Sheriff’s Department at 618-664-2151.