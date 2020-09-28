Ameren announces new plans to emphasize renewable energy

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Ameren energy company says it plans to invest $8 billion in renewable energy projects during the next two decades, with a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 across Missouri and Illinois.

The company says it plans to reduce carbon emissions 50% by 2030 and 85% by 2040, based on 2005 levels. It also will eventually close its coal-based power plants, starting with the retirement of the Meramec Energy Center in 2022 and ending with the final coal-power plant closing in 2042.

Company officials said in a news release the new energy goals are helped by improving technology and the reduced price of renewable energies.

