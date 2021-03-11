American Pickers is coming to Missouri and Illinois and looking for your ‘rusty gold’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The History Channel show American Pickers is returning to Missouri and Illinois in May. They are looking for more leads to find that “rusty gold.” They want people to send them pictures and descriptions of unique items with interesting stories that they can feature on television.

American Pickers is a reality TV series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.

It is not clear what part of Missouri or Illinois they plan on visiting. It appears that they are looking for the best submissions before making a decision on visiting the Show-Me State or the Land of Lincoln.

The show’s producers say that the pandemic is something they take very seriously. They are following all protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. They plan to be in Missouri and Illinois and may reschedule if conditions change for the worse.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send them your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-653-7878.

The Pickers are only looking at private collections. Do not submit stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, or businesses.

You can also share your tips with them on Facebook: