VANDALIA, Ill. – A man who was allegedly armed and intoxicated Thursday evening during a standoff in Vandalia, Illinois, is now behind bars.

Prosecutors have charged Steven D. Hilton, 44, with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and disorderly conduct in connection with the case.

Police say the investigation all began with a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of North Eighth Street. Hilton and an officer were reportedly involved in a heated argument outside the complex.

At some point, Hilton went back inside his apartment and returned with an AR-15 style rifle. The officer sought cover and notified others. A standoff followed after police secured the perimeter.

The Vandalia Police Department says Hilton was observed loading a round into the chamber of the rifle during the standoff. After nearly an hour and a half, Hilton surrendered and was safelt taken into custody by authorities.

Police later searched Hilton’s apartment aand found two Glock handguns, a Colt M4 Carbine 5.56 with attached optics and suppressor, a loaded PWS .308 rifle, and several other weapons.

The incident led to some nearby businesses temporarily evacuating and a high school football game being cancelled out of caution, according to Vandalia police.