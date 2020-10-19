As globe hits 40 million COVID-19 cases, Illinois is among states seeing the highest increases

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the planet has surpassed 40 million, and that number will keep climbing as the United States enters a third peak, generating more than 50,000 daily virus cases.

In the U.S., some states are trying more targeted measures as cases continue to rise across the country. New York’s new round of virus shutdowns zeroes in on individual neighborhoods, closing schools and businesses in hot spots measuring just a couple of square miles.

On Friday, new confirmed cases climbed over the 70,000 mark — a total the country hasn’t seen since the middle of July. Additionally, we’re seeing cases rise in 45 states, according to a New York Times tracking tool, with many of the biggest surges in the Midwest and Great Plains. Deaths per day were climbing in 30 states.

As the nation experiences a 30% increase in confirmed cases, here’s a look at the states that are seeing the highest percentage increases in COVID-19 cases:

States seeing case increases (by percentages):

New Mexico – Average of 544 cases per day, an increase of 133 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Illinois – Average of 3,698 cases per day, an increase of 86 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

New Hampshire – Average of 79 cases per day, an increase of 84 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Colorado – Average of 1,007 cases per day, an increase of 80 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Tennessee – Average of 1,957 cases per day, an increase of 67 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

North Dakota – Average of 673 cases per day, an increase of 67 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

South Dakota – Average of 672 cases per day, an increase of 64 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Indiana – Average of 1,807 cases per day, an increase of 63 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Connecticut – Average of 399 cases per day, an increase of 63 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Wyoming – Average of 202 cases per day, an increase of 62 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Ohio – Average of 1,863 cases per day, an increase of 61 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Vermont – Average of 10 cases per day, an increase of 60 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Arizona – Average of 796 cases per day, an increase of 58 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Montana – Average of 584 cases per day, an increase of 57 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Rhode Island – Average of 200 cases per day, an increase of 56 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

West Virginia – Average of 279 cases per day, an increase of 53 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Nebraska – Average of 812 cases per day, an increase of 52 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Minnesota – Average of 1,506 cases per day, an increase of 49 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Michigan – Average of 1,413 cases per day, an increase of 44 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Idaho – Average of 705 cases per day, an increase of 43 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

North Carolina – Average of 2,079 cases per day, an increase of 42 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Alaska – Average of 189 cases per day, an increase of 41 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Missouri – Average of 1,954 cases per day, an increase of 41 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Mississippi – Average of 725 cases per day, an increase of 40 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

New Jersey – Average of 912 cases per day, an increase of 37 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Pennsylvania – Average of 1,422 cases per day, an increase of 35 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Nevada – Average of 636 cases per day, an increase of 34 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Washington – Average of 697 cases per day, an increase of 32 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Virginia – Average of 1,060 cases per day, an increase of 30 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Florida – Average of 2,933 cases per day, an increase of 29 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Kentucky – Average of 1,026 cases per day, an increase of 26 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Utah – Average of 1,221 cases per day, an increase of 22 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Kansas – Average of 784 cases per day, an increase of 22 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Iowa – Average of 1,056 cases per day, an increase of 21 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Georgia – Average of 1,443 cases per day, an increase of 19 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Louisiana – Average of 612 cases per day, an increase of 18 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Oregon – Average of 324 cases per day, an increase of 16 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

South Carolina – Average of 941 cases per day, an increase of 16 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Texas – Average of 5,225 cases per day, an increase of 15 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Oklahoma – Average of 1,130 cases per day, an increase of 13 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

New York – Average of 1,429 cases per day, an increase of 12 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Massachusetts – Average of 680 cases per day, an increase of 10 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Maryland – Average of 614 cases per day, an increase of 10 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Arkansas – Average of 890 cases per day, an increase of 8 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Alabama – Average of 1,041 cases per day, an increase of 6 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

States seeing case decreases (by percentages):

Hawaii – Average of 79 cases per day, a decrease of 21 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

California – Average of 3,039 cases per day, a decrease of 7 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Maine – Average of 31 cases per day, a decrease of 6 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Delaware – Average of 138 cases per day, a decrease of 2 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Wisconsin – Average of 2,461 cases per day, a decrease of 1 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

