As Illinois COVID cases rise, local businesses worry about restrictions

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KTVI) — COVID hospitalizations, positivity rates, and deaths are increasing in Illinois, making it seem like the state is heading toward a new coronavirus wave.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he plans to tighten restrictions in southern Illinois as COVID cases rise.

The seven-day positivity rate for the state has increased consistently for the last 15 days and is now up to 5.4 percent.

Meanwhile, in Madison County, restaurant owners are still celebrating the ease of restrictions on indoor dining in Region 4.

Fiona’s Family Restaurant in Madison County who has been in business for more than 15 years says they are glad to be open but eager to be 100 percent back open to the public.

Madison County reported 6,853 total COVID cases and 152 lives lost since the pandemic began.

On Monday, the county reported 43 new cases and one new death.

With southern Illinois cases rising, businesses in Madison County are concerned restrictions could be reinstated.

Pritzker says the state can track the virus better than it used to because of increased testing and better knowledge of the virus.

