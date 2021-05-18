Barack Obama talks about UFOs again on late night television

MYSTERY WIRE — Former President Barack Obama is making the rounds on television. Last night he was on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS.

During the interview Corden had his band members ask some questions. The UFO/alien question came from musician Reggie Watts.

Watts asked Mr. Obama about “dem aliens” and “UAFs” which we assume he meant UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena), the government’s term for UFOs.

The president’s response was lighthearted, but he did say, “When I came into office, I asked, right, I was like alright, is there the lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and space ship? And you know, they did a little bit of research and the answer was no.”

The transcript of the short exchange is below.

Reggie Watts

All this talk about dem aliens with the you know, what are they, UAFs [UAPs] or whatever they call them, you know all the footage and I want to talk about… what is your, like I know that doesn’t necessarily mean aliens, it is just a UAF [UAP], but I was wondering if you have a theory about that?



Barack Obama

Well, when it when it comes to aliens, there’s some things I just can’t tell you on air.



James Corden

But you’ll tell us off air? Great!



Barack Obama

But the truth is that when I came into office, I asked, right, I was like alright, is there the lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and space ship? And you know, they did a little bit of research and the answer was no. But what is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there are, there’s footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don’t know exactly what they are, we can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so, you know I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is. But I have nothing to report to you today. Unless like that, so here’s the question, Reggie might secretly be an alien, right? You remember in Men in Black? And so when he asks all these questions, he’s deflecting. Think about it.



James Corden

You are not the first person to have this thought.



Barack Obama

Do we know what he what he looks like behind those glasses? His eyes might blink in the wrong direction. So that’s a question that everybody can think about.



James Corden

Reggie, is that correct?



Reggie Watts

A hundy percenty. The Late Late Show with James Corden (5/17/2021)

This is not the first time the former president has spoken on late night tv about UFOs. In December 2020, he answered a variety of unusual questions from late night talk show host Stephen Colbert. One of those questions was about UFOs.

More recently, former President George W. Bush talked with Jimmy Kimmel about UFOs. Kimmel showed Mr. Bush the night vision video filmmaker Jeremy Corbell published. Kimmel then asked if the former president would be surprised if we were visited by creatures from another planet. President Bush quickly and enthusiastically said, “Yeah!”