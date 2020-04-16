Bears DE Roy Robertson-Harris signs one-year tender

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 29: Roy Robertson-Harris #95 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on September 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Chicago Bears DE Roy Robertson-Harris signed his one-year tender with the team on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was tendered by Chicago a little more than a month ago, and reportedly with a second round offer worth $3.27 million. That meant he could’ve signed an offer sheet with another team, who would’ve had to give the Bears a second-round pick. However, the Bears also would’ve been able to match the offer.

Throughout the past three seasons, Robertson-Harris has 7.5 sacks and 65 tackles.