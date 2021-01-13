Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano retires

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Despite back to back 8-8 records, the Bears are keeping Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace around.

They will have to find a new defensive coordinator, though. Chuck Pagano is hanging up his whistle after more than three decades in football.

“After 36 years of coaching the game I love, I have decided to retire from the National Football League. I’d like to sincerely thank the McCaskey family, Ted Phillips, Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy for the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing organization. Also, many thanks to the Irsay family and the Colts organization. I am forever grateful to that community and to the support they have always given me both on and off the field. I’d also like to thank all the coaches, players and staff throughout my career. Thank you will never be enough to express my gratitude.

“As much as I love coaching, it takes a lot of time away from your family and loved ones. I’m excited to start this new chapter of my life and can’t wait to be able to spend more time with my family. This has been an amazing ride and I have made countless relationships that I will cherish forever.”