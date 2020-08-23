Bears move Sunday’s practice to the afternoon after nine false positive COVID-19 tests

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 18: The Chicago Bears run during training camp at Halas Hall on August 18, 2020 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Nam Y. Huh-Pool/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Since they began having players back at team facilities late in July, the Bears have had few issues when it comes to COVID-19.

But on Sunday morning that changed as the team had to deal with a league-wide testing issue that forced their practice to get moved to the afternoon.

This morning we learned yesterday’s COVID-19 testing identified nine players/staff as positive. We followed additional NFL-NFLPA testing protocol and confirmed all nine results as false positives. Out of an abundance of caution, this morning’s 9:20am practice was moved to 1:30pm. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 23, 2020

The team announced that Saturday’s COVID-19 test originally showed that nine players had tested positive for the virus. Later on, however, it was determined that all of them were false positives.

Still, the team made the decision to push their scheduled practice at Halas Hall from this morning to the afternoon.

“This morning we learned yesterday’s Covid-19 testing identified nine players/staff as positive. We followed additional NFL-NFLPA testing protocol and confirmed all nine results as false positives,” said the Bears in a statement released on Sunday. “Out of an abundance of caution, we postponed this morning’s practice to this afternoon at 1:30pm.”

This doesn’t appear to be a problem with the Bears but also with other teams in the NFL, as the league pointed out in a statement of their own on Sunday. A number of teams in the league moved practices after they dealt with their own false positive tests that came from a lab in New Jersey.

“We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests,” said the league in a statement. “Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.”