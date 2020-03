MIAMI GARDENS, FL – OCTOBER 16: Artie Burns #25 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during a game against the Miami Dolphins on October 16, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago has signed former Steelers cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year “prove it” deal. The deal gives Burns a chance to compete for a starting cornerback position and possibly replace Prince Amukamara.

The University of Miami grad was the 25th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Burns recorded four interceptions and 149 total tackles over his four seasons with the Steelers. The 24-year-old played 58 games for Pittsburgh and started in 32 of them.