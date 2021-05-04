Bears signing Damiere Byrd to 1-year deal: report

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New England Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd is assisted along the sideline after an injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Receiver help is on the way to Halas Hall.

According to NFL Network, the Bears are signing former Patriots wideout Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal.

Byrd is coming off a career year in New England, during which he caught 47 passes for 604 yards and one touchdown.

The five-year vet was originally signed by the Panthers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. Following a one-year stint on the practice squad, Byrd played three seasons in Carolina, then made a stop in Arizona before ending up in Foxboro last season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News