Bears signing Damiere Byrd to 1-year deal: report

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Receiver help is on the way to Halas Hall.
According to NFL Network, the Bears are signing former Patriots wideout Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal.
Byrd is coming off a career year in New England, during which he caught 47 passes for 604 yards and one touchdown.
The five-year vet was originally signed by the Panthers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. Following a one-year stint on the practice squad, Byrd played three seasons in Carolina, then made a stop in Arizona before ending up in Foxboro last season.