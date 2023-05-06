(The Hill) – President Biden on Saturday congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation, saying he is pleased that first lady Jill Biden could be present in the United Kingdom to join them for the ceremony.

“Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples. I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion,” Biden tweeted.

The president did not attend the event as U.S. presidents have traditionally not attended the coronations of British monarchs, but the first lady led the U.S. delegation.

“It’s an honor to represent the United States for this historic moment and celebrate the special relationship between our countries,” she said in an Instagram post on Thursday upon arriving in the country.

Buckingham Palace had said international representatives from 203 countries, including about 100 heads of state, were expected to attend.

The president spoke with Charles last month to congratulate him on the upcoming coronation and emphasize the relationship between the United States and United Kingdom. He also told the king that he wants to meet in person at a future date.

Jill Biden met and took a picture with Kate, Princess of Wales, and Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska after she arrived.

President Dwight Eisenhower did not attend the coronation of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953, but also sent a delegation to represent the United States. Elizabeth died after a 70-year rule in September, ending the longest reign in British history.

The president and first lady attended her funeral.