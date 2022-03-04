WASHINGTON (WMBD) — President Joe Biden signed legislation into law Thursday that would end forced arbitration for sexual harassment and assault, a significant milestone for the #metoo movement.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) sponsored the bill, also known as the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act. The law will void forced arbitration agreements in any contract if a sexual assault or harassment claim is brought forward.

More than 60 million Americans in employment contracts would be impacted by the law, and that number would grow exponentially as other contracts and terms and conditions are considered.

It passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support on Feb. 7 and was passed in the Senate through voice vote on Feb. 10.

By voiding forced arbitration clauses, survivors of sexual assault and harassment will be able to choose the legal path that works best for them, which may include bringing a lawsuit in court, discussing their case publicly or seeking another kind of legal remedy.

As a result, harassers and abusers would no longer be protected by the state and survivors would be able to pursue justice.

“Today, with the stroke of a pen, survivors of sexual assault and harassment across the country are finally free from the silence of forced arbitration,” said Bustos.

“It was such an honor to join President Joe Biden at the White House today as legislation I’ve championed for five years was finally signed into law. Thanks to the courage of survivors and activists like Gretchen Carlson, Andowah Newton, Tatitana Spottiswoode, Lora Henry, Tanuja Gupta and the American Association of Justice, we’ll now see an end to the days when survivors of sexual harassment, abuse and even rape can be silenced and denied their day in court,” Bustos continued.