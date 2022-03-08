WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden will announce a ban on Russian oil imports, raising the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

The White House said Biden would speak Tuesday morning to announce “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”

The U.S. and international partners have sanctioned Russia’s largest banks, its central bank and finance ministry and moved to block certain financial institutions from the SWIFT messaging system for international payments.

The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission among the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady influx of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.

Sen. Jack Reed (D. – RI) told NewsNation that there was “strong bipartisan support” for the sanctions.

“I think also the White House worked closely with all of our allies to assess the impact and made the decision, apparently, to stop purchasing Russian oil,” Reed said on “Morning in America.” “I support the decision. But that’s just one aspect of a very complicated situation.”

Before the invasion, Russian oil and gas made up more than a third of government revenues. Global energy prices have surged after the invasion and have continued to rise despite coordinated releases of strategic reserves, making Russian exports even more lucrative.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents in the past week and topped $4.18 on Tuesday, according to auto club AAA.

Biden specifically highlighted the Russian energy carve-outs as a virtue because they would help to protect U.S. families and businesses from higher prices.

“Our sanctions package we specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue,” he said.

The U.S. will be acting alone, but in close consultation with European allies, who are more dependent on Russian energy supplies. Natural gas from Russia accounts for one-third of Europe’s consumption of the fossil fuel. The U.S. does not import Russian natural gas.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.