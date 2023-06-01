WASHINGTON, (WMBD) — Thursday the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance the REPORT Act, a bipartisan bill created by Senators Marsha Blackburn(R-TN) and Jon Ossoff(D-GA).

This bill would strengthen the CyberTipline run by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children to report online child sexual exploitation.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said: “I’ve said since the beginning of this Congress: the Senate Judiciary Committee will make children’s online safety a high priority and advance legislation to protect kids. We’ve kept that promise, advancing five bills on a bipartisan basis on this issue. Senators Ossoff and Blackburn displayed admirable bipartisan collaboration in advancing the REPORT Act, and we will continue to hold Big Tech accountable for their failure to police themselves – at the risk of our children.”

This bill would require websites and social media platforms to report violations of federal crimes involving child sex trafficking and online enticement or coercion of children.

The fine will increase up to $850,000 for websites and social media platforms that knowingly and willingly fail to report child sexual abuse material and online child sexual exploitation.