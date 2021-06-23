Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley says 2021-2022 season will be his last

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 18: Hockey Hall of Fame broadcaster Pat Foley speaks during the Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup Championship Rally at Soldier Field on June 18, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Blackhawks fans will only have one more season to hear one of the legendary voices in Chicago sports history call their hockey games over the air.

On Wednesday, Pat Foley announced that the 2021-2022 season will be his last in the broadcast booth for the team. It will be his 39th and final season with the team as he completes a Hall of Fame career.

“Listening to the great Lloyd Pettit fostered a love for the Chicago Blackhawks and broadcasting at an early age. To follow in his footsteps and broadcast for the team for nearly 40 years is a dream come true for a Chicago native,” Foley in a statement released by the team said. “Any kid who eats, sleeps and breathes sports, grows up wanting to play for their hometown team.”

Foley said he supports and respects the team’s plan to transition the broadcast booth.

“…And I’m thankful to the Wirtz family and the Blackhawks for this opportunity,” he said.

The Blackhawks said that Foley will call a portion of games for the team’s upcoming season as the team also transitions in a new announcer. A search for the next play-by-play person is underway, per the Blackhawks.

Foley has previously apologized after making an on-air remark about putting a “bullet in my head,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A native of the northern suburbs of Chicago, Foley broadcasted games for the team on television and radio from 1980-2006, when he was let go by the team. The broadcaster spent two years with the Chicago Wolves before returning to the team in 2008 ahead of their run to three Stanley Cup titles.