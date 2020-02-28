Bloomington man sentenced for production of child pornography

WASHINGTON–A Bloomington man was sentenced for production and possession of child pornography Friday.

Tyler Watson, 21, pleaded guilty of two counts of Production and one count of possession of child pornography Aug. 19, 2019. Watson was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release for production and possession of child pornography.

Watson came to the attention of the Bloomington Police Department while home on leave from active duty in the U.S. Navy.

Explicit pictures Watson had taken of a 6-year-old boy were found on his cellphone, as well as other child pornography images. Watson was subsequently interrogated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and admitted to possessing, distributing and producing child pornography.

A forensic examination revealed that he had communicated with and received sexually explicit images from other minors via the internet.

The investigation was conducted by the Bloomington Police Department and NCIS with assistance from the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section’s (CEOS) High Tech Investigative Unit and the FBI. This case was prosecuted by CEOS Trial Attorney Nadia Prinz and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul Morris and Adam W. Grist of the Central District of Illinois.