A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint of a suspicious odor.

Deputies met with the manager of the storage facility and the facility’s owner. The owner of the unit unlocked and opened the unit for deputies, and said the smell was from an opossum that had died in the unit, the release says.

Inside was a large box, which deputies asked the owner to open. The owner then said there was a body inside the box, according to the release.

Deputies contacted Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations and other investigators. After a search warrant was obtained, the box was opened, the release says. Decomposed human remains were inside the box.

Because of the condition of the remains, the body has not been identified, the release says. Names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family.

The owner of the storage unit was detained and later taken to OSF St. Mary Medical Center. Because of the owner’s medical condition, no charges have been filed, the release says.

Charges are pending upon results of the investigation, according to the release.