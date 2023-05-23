JOHNSTON, Iowa — Investigators are working to determine who is behind bomb threats called in to multiple Hy-Vee locations across the Midwest, including in Johnston and Ames.

Police in Johnston were called to the Hy-Vee at 5750 Merle Hay Road around 7:30 Monday night after receiving a report of a bomb threat, according to Janet Wilwerding, Communications Manager for the City of Johnston.

The store was evacuated and a bomb sweep was performed. Police found the threat was not credible and employees and customers were allowed back in to the store around 8:00 p.m.

Wilwerding said the caller was a male with a foreign accent.

Sgt. Amber Christian with the Ames Police Department told WHO 13 a call came in to police around 7:11 p.m. Monday from a manager at the Hy-Vee at 3800 Lincoln Way. The manager said they’d received a call from a man claiming he had hidden a pipe bomb in an aisle at the store.

The store was evacuated and police did a visual sweep but did not locate a bomb. People were let back into the store just before 8:00 p.m.

The manager told investigators the caller did not have a noticeable accent.

Sgt. Christian said similar threats were made to Hy-Vee locations in South Dakota and Minnesota, as well as other stores in Iowa in communities like Council Bluffs and Sioux City.

Hy-Vee provided a statement to WHO 13 Tuesday morning about the incident: