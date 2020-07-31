Brewers postpone home opener with Cardinals due to positive COVID-19 tests

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt scratches his head during the eighth inning of Game 3 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MILWAUKEE (KDVR) — Jon Heyman, an insider at the MLB Network, says that the Milwaukee Brewers-St. Louis Cardinals game scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests.

Heyman said the Cardinals have positive tests, which have forced the postponement of the Brewers home opener.

MLB suspends Miami Marlins’ season through weekend amid outbreak

Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins home opener scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News