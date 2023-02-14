CHICAGO — A music icon will be putting on a show at the “Friendly Confines” this year.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Tuesday they’re adding Wrigley Field to their 2023 international tour. The band will play at the ballpark on Wednesday, August 9, which is the first of 18 North American shows that were added to the schedule.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. central time.
This is the second stop for Springsteen and the E Street Band at Wrigley Field as they performed at the stadium on September 7 and 8 of 2012 as part of the “Wrecking Ball” tour.
This tour kicked off February 1 in Tampa and will continue in North America through April 14 before it heads to Europe. They’ll play there from April 28-July 25 before returning to start off the rest of the tour at Wrigley Field on August 9.
Here are the other tour dates that were added on Tuesday:
- August 9 – Chicago @ Wrigley Field
- August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
- August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
- August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
- August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
- August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
- September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
- September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
- September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
- November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
- November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
- November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
- November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
- November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
- November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
- December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
- December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
- December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center