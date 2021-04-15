Budweiser offering a free ’round of beer’ if you’ve been vaccinated

ST. LOUIS– Budweiser is rewarding those ages 21 and older who have received the COVID-19 vaccine with a free round of beer. Budweiser sat out of this year’s Super Bowl to reallocate funds for COVID-19 vaccine education and awareness. Now the “King of Beers” continues to drive that message when it’s most needed by rewarding those who rolled up their sleeves for the vaccine.

How can you get a free round of beer:

Budweiser is rewarding those 21+ who show they’ve been vaccinated with a free round of beer.

Consumers can simply upload proof they got a vaccine (i.e. a selfie with their vaccination sticker) to ABeerOnBud.com to enter to receive a free round of Bud.*

The prize is a $5 virtual debit card that can be used to purchase one Budweiser beer.

Budweiser is sharing its “Reunited with Buds” ad featuring the Clydesdales and puppy set to Queen’s legendary hit “Don’t Stop Me Now.” The spot ran for a short time over the summer and Budweiser is bringing it back to respond to the country-wide excitement for a safe reopening. The new version encourages consumers to get a vaccine and to their part to contribute to the safe return to bars.