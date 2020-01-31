Candidates target suburban voters ahead of caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As Democratic presidential hopefuls fan out across Iowa in the home stretch, they are encountering first-time caucus goers like Ankeny resident Christy Remus.

“Four years ago I didn’t even vote. But this year, for sure,” Remus says.

The candidates are drawing big crowds, and party officials expect that to translate to record turnout in Monday’s caucuses.

“What used to be just, you know, school auditoriums, school gyms, church cafeterias, now we’re renting out Wells Fargo Arena, Hy-Vee Hall, the Knapp Center at Drake University,” says Sean Bagniewski, chair of the Polk County Democrats.

What does he think is the single thing that’s really fueling that? “Getting rid of Donald Trump,” Bagniewski says.

President Trump won Iowa overwhelmingly in 2016. But in the 2018 midterms, Democrats flipped two congressional seats, four state House seats, and other local offices, all driven by movement in the suburbs. Now they’re organized for 2020.

Judy Downs, the executive director of the Polk County Democrats says, “We also have this volunteer structure that is so sophisticated that we haven’t necessarily had before in our suburbs. All of the women who marched after Trump got elected, all of the women who came together to elect women in 2018 are now running our caucuses. It’s created this structure of volunteers that’s mostly run by women.”

That includes Amber Gustafson, a political outsider who came within three points of defeating the state Senate majority leader in 2018. Now she’s a precinct captain for Elizabeth Warren.

“I have a lot of friends who have never caucused before who are sending me private messages saying, ‘So how do I caucus?'” she says.

Gustafson says women in particular became more politically engaged after President Trump’s election.

“Much more motivated, much more willing to get out and knock doors, to work on campaigns, to organize, to raise money. I have suburban mom friends who have their own political action committees,” she says.

The Democratic candidates are counting on them to show up in big numbers Monday. Then, to take the fight to the Republicans and make Iowa blue in November.

Iowa’s caucus system means candidates have to compete across the state and can’t just depend on high turnout areas. But Democrats say Monday’s results will provide key data points for the general election.