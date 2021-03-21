Capitol Connection: Sunday, March 21st, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — This Sunday on Capitol Connection, Governor J.B. Pritzker sits down one-on-one to reflect on a year in a pandemic.

“We’ve saved thousands and thousands of lives,” Pritzker said. While he acknowledged the job losses that still hover near half a million were “terrible,” he added that “our hospitals were not overrun.”

Representative Will Davis (D-Hazel Crest) weighs in on the push for education funding now that Illinois gets a $7.5 billion lifeline from the ‘American Rescue Plan.’

“Maybe we could take 350 million of that, or maybe even a little more, and say let’s push it into the school funding formula,” Davis said.

Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) discusses the push for Fair Maps now that the once-in-a-decade redistricting process is underway.

With ‘Fair Maps,’ Butler predicts, “we’d have more Republicans in the General Assembly.”

