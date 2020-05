Just because we have to wear masks when we're out and about doesn't mean we can't sport some style too. This is the idea behind Disney's new line of cloth masks, which feature Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters. And yes, that includes Baby Yoda.

In light of the CDC's recent recommendation to wear cloth face coverings in public places, Disney has released a host of options for fans of their many franchises. You'll find Baby Yoda, Rey, Mickey Mouse, Forky, The Hulk and so many more characters to choose from. They come in packs of four for $19.99, available for pre-order now at shopdisney.com.