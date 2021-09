Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher and future National Baseball Hall of Fame member Ted Simmons, checks out his new statue outside of Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Simmons, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on September 8, 2021, played for St. Louis from 1968-1980. At the time of his retirement in 1988, Simmons led all catchers in career hits and doubles and ranked second in RBIs behind Yogi Berra and second in total bases behind Carlton Fisk. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the best teams in baseball when it comes to honoring its history.

But the club is admitting it made a mistake with the plaque honoring Cardinals Hall of Famer Ted Simmons. The Brewers were an American League club at the time Simmons played in Milwaukee.

Dear @Cardinals,



I know you have other MAJOR issues, but can you please fix the inscription on the new Ted Simmons statue?



When he was with the Brewers from 1981-1985, they were in the AL and not the NL as listed.



Thanks,

Cardinal Nation#STLFLY pic.twitter.com/g3mgixUrl8 — Augie Nash (@AugieNash) September 8, 2021

A team spokesperson told FOX2 Wednesday, “We are aware of the error on the Simmons plaque and will be replacing it in the coming weeks.”