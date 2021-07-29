Cardinals asking fans to wear masks at Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals will now require fans to wear masks at Busch Stadium and while visiting indoor spaces at Ballpark Village.

The move comes after St. Louis City and County issued a mask mandate earlier this week.

All fans will have to wear a mask when entering or walking around five indoor ticketed club areas, including the team store and Cardinals Authentics Shop.

The five indoor areas include the Cardinals Club, Redbird Club, UMB Champions Club, National Car Rental Club, and the Perficient Red Jacket Club. Fans do not have to wear maks while eating or drinking inside the clubs or in the outdoor seating portions of those clubs.

Busch Stadium returned to full capacity attendance on June 14.

The Cardinals are also encouraging all fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.