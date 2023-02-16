ST. LOUIS – Longtime St. Louis Cardinals catcher and MLB broadcaster Tim McCarver has died at the age of 81.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame first reported McCarver’s death Thursday afternoon.

McCarver, a two-time World Series champion with the Cardinals, played 12 seasons in St. Louis.

A Memphis native, McCarver made his MLB debut with the Cardinals at the age of 17. He earned two All-Star nods with the Cardinals and finished as runner-up of the National League MVP in 1967.

McCarver also spent nine years with the Philadelphia Phillies, two years with the Boston Red Sox and one year with the Montreal Expos. He hit .271 with 97 home runs and 645 RBIs in his career, and his 28.7 WAR ranks Top 50 among primary MLB catchers all-time.

After baseball, McCarver became well known for his work behind the broadcast booth with FOX Sports. He was on the call for 23 World Series and 20 MLB All-Star Games, primarily with Joe Buck.

McCarver’s work in broadcast led him to three Emmy Awards, the 2012 Ford C. Frick Award and Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame honors in 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.