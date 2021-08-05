Cardinals donate 800 tickets for vaccine incentive program

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have donated 800 tickets to a September home game in an effort to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Throughout August, anyone who receives the vaccine at five pop-up clinics or back-to-school events will receive two tickets to the Sept. 29 game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

  • August 9: Rock Church, 1601 Telegraph Rd, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • August 10: North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Rd, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • August 11: South County Health Center, 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd., 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • August 14: John C. Murphy Health Center Back To School Event, 6121 N. Hanley Rd., 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • August 21: Ultimate Cosmetology & Barber Academy Back To School event, 10420 W. Florissant Ave., Time TBD

The tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The vaccines are available for anyone 12 years of age and older. No appointments will be necessary and both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered.

