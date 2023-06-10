ST. LOUIS – With more than one-third of the season complete, the St. Louis Cardinals are changing course with one aspect of their alcohol sales.

The St. Louis Cardinals have extended alcohol sales to the end of the eighth inning. According to The Athletic’s Katie Woo, the extended sales began Friday evening.

The change allows fans to purchase alcoholic beverages past the traditional cutoff point of the seventh inning. Such beverages won’t be available through food vendors, but you can purchase drinks through various concession stands and bars around Busch Stadium.

Throughout the 2023 season, some teams decided to extend alcohol sales at their home ballparks to give fans more time to grab a drink. This follows some big changes from MLB’s pace-of-play rules, dropping the duration of games by nearly half an hour on average.

Up until Friday, the Cardinals hadn’t allowed alcohol sales past the seventh inning, though told FOX 2 at the beginning of the year they would monitor the guest experience to determine if any “policy changes” would be needed.

The division-rival Milwaukee Brewers were the first team to announce extended hours in April, though reversed course on that decision. In Missouri, the Kansas City Royals are also followed suit with extended alcohol sales.