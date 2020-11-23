Cardinals fans celebrate Stan the Man’s 100th birthday

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals fans gathered downtown to celebrate what would have been Stan Musial’s 100th birthday.
The Musial Awards has taken place every year since 2005 at the Stifel Theatre for Musial’s birthday.
Due to COVID, The Musial Awards has teamed up with the St. Louis Sports Commission to organize an event where fans can come to the ballpark to remember the history and accomplishments of “Stan the Man.”
There was also a drive-by brithday party to mark the occasion at the stan statue outside busch stadium.
It included Stan’s family, children, grandchildren who live in St. Louis, and fans from all over the region.
Latest Headlines
- Peoria Zoo hosting ‘Wild Lights’ first two weekends in December
- Galesburg structure fire causes $100,000 in damage
- Hy-Vee to Reinstate reserved shopping hour for high-risk customers
- McLean County reporting 321 new cases, 1 new death
- California native is 1st Black astronaut to join extended mission on space station