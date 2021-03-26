Cardinals mourn passing of “Smokey” Joe Cunningham

Stan Musial, Vice President of the St. Louis Cardinals, whoops it up as he reaches to feel a blond wig worn by Joe Cunningham, manager of the Cardinals in St. Petersburg, Fla. minor league team at the St. Louis Baseball Writers awards dinner on Monday, Jan. 25, 1971 in St. Louis, Missouri. Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves enjoys the show. Aaron shared in a special 3,000-hit award with Willie Mays, who did not show up. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals are mourning the passing of former All-Star first baseman and outfielder “Smokey” Joe Cunningham. He died at the age of 89 earlier this week.

He was signed by the Cardinals in 1949 as a 17-year-old. He played in the minor leagues for four seasons and served two years in the military during the Korean War before making his Major League debut in 1954.

He returned to the Major Leagues three years later in 1957 and was moved to the outfield to accommodate Hall of Famer Stan Musial’s move to first base.

His best year was 1959 when he led the league with a .453 on-base percentage and was named to two National League All-Star teams. He finished as a runner-up to Hank Aaron for the National League batting title with a .345 average.

Cunningham played 7 seasons with the Cardinals before being traded to the Chicago White Sox following the 1961 season for long-time star Minnie Miñoso. He then finished his career with the Washington Senators.

His biggest contribution to the organization may have been off the field when he was named Director of Sales in 1092. He is credited with building the Group and Season Ticket department, creating the foundation for the organization to be one of the leading ticket sales teams in all of the MLB for the past 30 years.

Cunningham was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 and the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Cunningham was a New Jersey native and is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathe, his son Joseph, Jr., a former Cardinals minor league player and coach, his son Pete and his wife Kristen, and three grandchildren.