ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals-Dodgers series opener looked more like a Home Run Derby than your typical baseball game Thursday night.

The sizzling St. Louis Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 16-8 victory, earning their ninth victory in 11 games. The offense has stepped up amid the surge, averaging around eight runs a game.

The Cardinals slugged seven home runs in Thursday’s victory, setting two new records at Busch Stadium III.

The main record: The seven home runs are the most hit by any Cardinals team at one game since their current ballpark opened in 1946.

Also, with the Dodgers hitting two home runs, the teams combined for nine home runs. That’s good for the most home runs between two opponents ever in one game at Busch Stadium III.

To recap how it all went down Thursday:

Bottom 3rd

Willson Contreras, a three-run home run to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.

Juan Yepez, a solo home run to extend the Cardinals lead to 4-2.

Nolan Gorman and Paul DeJong go back-to-back-to-back with Yepez to extend the Cardinals lead to 6-2.

Bottom 4th

Nolan Arenado stays hot with his sixth home run in seven days. Cardinals extend their lead to 9-2.

Top 6th

Freddie Freeman unloads for the biggest blow of the night, a grand slam, to move the Dodgers within two runs, though the Cardinals still lead 9-7.

Top 7th

Max Muncy hits a solo home run after more pressure to rally back, cutting the Dodgers deficit to 9-8.

Bottom 8th

Willson Conteras blasts another three-run shot (and enjoys a curtain call), extending the Cardinals lead to 14-8.

Nolan Gorman ends the slugfest with a two-run home run, also capping the score at 16-8.

The Cardinals continue a four-game home series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.