Casey’s announces ’24 days of Casey’s’ annual giveaway

ANKENY, IA (WMBD) — Casey’s has announced its “24 Days of Casey’s” giveaway for its guests to celebrate the season and have a little much-needed fun.

Each day from Dec. 1-24, Casey’s will reveal a surprise offer for its Casey’s Rewards members. These offers will include free drinks and snacks, BOGO deals, bonus points and other special items.

One offer will be revealed each day in the Casey’s app to Rewards members. All guests who participate in the 24 Days of Casey’s program will be entered to win a $500 cash prize to help them celebrate the holidays their way.

No purchase is necessary; guests simply have to save the ‘24 Days of Casey’s Sweepstakes’ offer in the Casey’s app to be automatically entered to win, with 24 winners named in all.

Each day one winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries