CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (WTVO) — Casey’s General Store is celebrating National Pizza Month by launching the company’s first new logo in 52 years.
Here’s how Casey’s is helping guests celebrate National Pizza Month to the fullest this October:
- Create Your Own Ultimate Casey’s Pizza
- Oct. 1 — 18, Casey’s is inviting guests to create their Ultimate Casey’s Pizza for a chance to win FREE PIZZA FOR A YEAR with Casey’s Rewards. The grand prize winner of free pizza for a year will be announced on Oct. 25. Four runner ups will receive free pizza for six months.
- Month-Long National Pizza Month Promotions
- 2 Large Single Topping Pizzas for $8.99 each
- Free 2-liter Casey’s soda with any large pizza for Casey’s Rewards Members
- Single-Day Offers
- Sun. 10/04: National Taco Day — $11.99 Large Taco Pizza
- Sun. 10/11: National Sausage Pizza Day — $7.99 Large Sausage Pizza
- Fri. 10/16: National Boss’ Day — $3 off Large Breakfast Pizza
Latest Headlines
- Build Peoria trades traditional chili cook-off fundraiser for new appetizer challenge
- These are the guidelines for Halloween, trick-or-treating in Illinois amid the coronavirus pandemic
- Senate Dems concerned about future of Affordable Care Act
- ‘Anywhere walk’ helps Peorians raise awareness to end Alzheimer’s Disease
- Casey’s General Store reveals new logo for first time in its 52-year history