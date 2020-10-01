Casey’s General Store reveals new logo for first time in its 52-year history

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (WTVO) — Casey’s General Store is celebrating National Pizza Month by launching the company’s first new logo in 52 years.

Here’s how Casey’s is helping guests celebrate National Pizza Month to the fullest this October:

Create Your Own Ultimate Casey’s Pizza Oct. 1 — 18, Casey’s is inviting guests to create their Ultimate Casey’s Pizza for a chance to win FREE PIZZA FOR A YEAR with Casey’s Rewards. The grand prize winner of free pizza for a year will be announced on Oct. 25. Four runner ups will receive free pizza for six months.

Month-Long National Pizza Month Promotions 2 Large Single Topping Pizzas for $8.99 each Free 2-liter Casey’s soda with any large pizza for Casey’s Rewards Members

Single-Day Offers Sun. 10/04: National Taco Day — $11.99 Large Taco Pizza Sun. 10/11: National Sausage Pizza Day — $7.99 Large Sausage Pizza Fri. 10/16: National Boss’ Day — $3 off Large Breakfast Pizza



