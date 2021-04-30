Cheri Bustos says she will not seek another term in Congress

MOLINE, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced she will not seek another term in Congress after completing her fifth term.

Bustos made the announcement in a YouTube video released Friday afternoon.

“My North Star has always been to serve our community, drive real results, and help build a better future. As I have rounded each new decade of my career, I’ve taken time to reflect on how I can best serve. That’s how, 10 years ago, I decided to run for Congress. And it’s why, today, I’m announcing I will not seek reelection after completing this term,” said Bustos.

“It will be a new decade, and I feel it’s time for a new voice. As for my tenure in Congress, well, my mission was never defined by the people in the corridors of power in Washington, but by the people in our communities who I’ve been lucky enough to meet along the way, the people who work hard every day and embody the very best of our country, the unsung heroes who make America work, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve been able to make together. But, our work is not done. Not just the work happening in the halls of Congress, but also in the aisles of our small-town grocery stores, on our factory floors, and on our family farms. Now, make no mistake — I’m still here to fight for you throughout the remaining 20 months of my term. As for the next chapter — well, it will always be my goal to think big and deliver results, and in time, I’ll share more on where that will take me. But for now, thank you for your trust, your support, and your friendship. God bless you.” Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17)

Bustos has served as the U.S. Representative for the state’s 17th congressional district since 2013. Her current term ends January 2023.

This story will be updated.